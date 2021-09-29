Attorney general, under threat of impeachment, says he's looking into governor's conduct
By SDPB Radio
sdpb.org
8 days ago
South Dakota’s top law enforcement official says he’s looking into a July 2020 meeting that reportedly involved Gov. Kristi Noem, her daughter, top officials, and the head of an appraiser certification program. “I have been contacted by concerned citizens and legislators,” said Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in a statement. “I...
Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled Tuesday that Florida will fight a federal effort to address a spike in threats against educators. DeSantis responded on Twitter to a move Monday by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland ordering the FBI to work with local officials to help address a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence” against educators and school board members over controversial issues such as mask mandates and the teaching of “critical race theory.”
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) vetoed a bill Monday aimed at limiting the ability of Attorney General Josh Stein (D) to enter into certain legal settlements. Republican lawmakers brought forth the bill after a decision last year to settle lawsuits brought by Democratic-aligned groups to make various changes to the rules of the 2020 election.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to help protect school employees and teachers across the nation following an uptick in violence and threats against them.
Garland directed the FBI and other agencies to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend.
“There have been threats against me,” said Cindy Sexton, Teachers Association of Baltimore County.
Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and for the first time in over 20 years of teaching, she’s receiving threats.
“I got an email that threatened real violence, uh those were the words, real violence,” Sexton said.
She said the...
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in Mission, Texas to discuss the latest efforts and numbers at the U.S. – Mexico Border. Abbott was joined by 10 governors and law enforcement officials, which included: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor […]
South Dakota lawmakers are moving ahead with impeachment efforts against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after he avoided jail time in a high-profile fatal crash. Spencer Gosch, the speaker of the state House of Representatives, confirmed to local media outlets late Saturday that a petition calling for a special session on the matter had gotten more than the required 47 signatures. “We will try to keep the public informed as we move through this process,” Gosch was quoted telling KEVN Black Hills FOX. “(But) we intend to gavel into a special session on this matter November 9th,” he said. Gosch said that if the special session ends with lawmakers voting to move forward with impeachment, he will choose nine members of the House to form a select committee that will review evidence against the attorney general. Ravnsborg has faced calls to step down from lawmakers and Gov. Kristi Noem after he fatally struck a man with his vehicle in September 2020. After striking a plea deal last month, he faced no jail time and wound up merely being fined $500 for each of two misdemeanor charges.
PIERRE | The South Dakota Legislature will consider whether to try to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian, a House leader said. Republican Speaker Spencer Gosch said Saturday that there is enough support in the House to discuss impeachment. The state...
Tennessee's Attorney General Herbert Slatery says his office will appeal the recent federal court decisions that blocked Governor Bill Lee's order allowing families to opt out of school mask mandates. Slatery says he would only appeal two out of the three lawsuits filed by families and advocates who are opposed to the Governor's latest executive order.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has abandoned changes she implemented in July 2020 to remove her name, image and voice from her office's television ads, by airing a commercial that started in mid-August on covid-19 vaccines. The Republican attorney general and five office staff members appear in the ad and say...
From The Tribune Staff Reports MONTGOMERY — Attorney General Steve Marshall submitted an extensive report to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee refuting claims by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) that Alabama engages in voter suppression and seeks “to establish white supremacy in the State.” The Alabama Attorney General also provided written testimony during a […]
In the 11 months since their dramatic arrests, many of the men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have argued that they were entrapped by a confidential informant working for the FBI and are in fact innocent. Now, in the first formal response from prosecutors to these...
SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 7, 2021) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson, Attorney General Sean Reyes, President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson express their frustration and disappointment in the Biden Administration’s decision to expand Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments:. “We learned...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general sued Thursday to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, spurred on by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory. The lawsuit from state...
News that the state attorney general’s office was looking into police treatment of Black Lives Matter protesters in “upstate cities” should be welcome news for police, protesters and the citizens of those cities, including Saratoga Springs and Schenectady. An outside look from an independent arbiter like Attorney General Letitia James...
State lawmakers will meet next month with two big jobs to do: considering whether to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office, and redrawing legislative district boundaries. Regarding Ravnsborg, the first step is forming a commission. The commission would make a recommendation about drafting articles of impeachment. If lawmakers create...
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday dismissed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's repeated complaints that the sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation was tainted by politics, saying the Democrat has “never taken responsibility for his own conduct." James, speaking to a civic group...
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—Less than a day after the Associated Press reported that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem strong-armed the state into giving her daughter a real estate license, the state attorney general she tried to oust is on the case. “I have been contacted by concerned citizens and legislators,”...
Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday that the state has received and accepted the $25,000 payment made to cover a state-mandated fine for the removal of Madison County’s Confederate monument. Marshall said the state received the payment on Thursday. On Sept. 1, a judge ordered a lawsuit the state filed...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Boone County judge has denied Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s efforts to expand his lawsuit against mask mandates in public schools. Schmitt sued the Columbia Public Schools after it required students and staff to wear masks while indoors. He had sought to expand the action...
ttorney General Merrick Garland on Monday directed federal authorities to hold strategy sessions in the next 30 days with law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation’s public schools.
