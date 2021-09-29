CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why September 29th Is Vital To Hip Hop History

By Kiyonna Anthony
Today, September 29, marks an important day for Hip Hop.

Several culture shifting moments have occurred on this day in history, changing the game as fans once knew it to be. On this day in 1998, Outkast dropped one of their most critically acclaimed and celebrated albums entitled Aquemini -- solidifying their place in Hip Hop, no longer being outcast.

Aquemini , the Atlanta group's third studio album, went on to go platinum in November 1998, only 2 months after its release, and reached double platinum status in 1999. The esteemed project, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200, cranked out timeless hits such as "Rosa Parks" and "SpottieOttieDopaliscious" featuring Sleepy Brown. The album is also credited for being futuristic and foreshadowing the sound that would go on to dominated the airwaves 23 years later.

That same day and year, Jay-Z went on to secure himself as an official commercial success and burgeoning rap icon with the release of his third album, entitled Vol. 2, Hard Knock Life. The album's lead single, "Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)" uses a sample from the 1977 hit Broadway Show "Annie", mixed with Hov's reflective lyrics over The 45 King produced beat. Vol. 2 went on to become Jay's most commercially successful album at the time, selling over 5 million copies in the United States. It featured some of the rapper's most mainstream hits to date; including "Jigga What, Jigga Who", "Money Ain't A Thang" and "Money, Cash, ****" ft. DMX.

Once again, Hip Hop history was made that day when A Tribe Called Quest announced they'd be parting ways with the release of their fifth album The Love Moment . TLM debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 and featured some of hip hop's elite, including Busta Rhymes and Mos Def .

Speaking of Mos Def , he and Talib Kweli also made history on this day in 1998 by emerging from underground emcees to becoming an iconic hip hop duo and releasing their debut album together, entitled Black Star . The thought-provoking album has gone on to influence some of today's biggest hip hop heavyweights -- including Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole .

Check out some of the memorable visuals from these iconic, culture-shaping moment below. Happy Hip Hop History.

