Economy

Chinese automaker GAC enters N. American market, but under Dodge marque

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese automaker GAC is exporting China-made sport-utility vehicles to Mexico, in its first massive sales in the North America after years of planning to enter the key market. However, the cars are under Dodge marque. The “Dodge Journey” SUVs are built based on GAC’s vehicle design and...

