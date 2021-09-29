CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube widens ban on misinformation to all vaccines, not just COVID shots

By Carrie Mihalcik, Joan E. Solsman
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. YouTube is broadening its rules on medical misinformation to crack down on videos with false claims about all established vaccines, not just COVID-19 vaccines. The policy change paves the way for YouTube to possibly crimp further proliferation of persistent myths and conspiracies about vaccines, such as the untrue belief they cause autism or infertility.

