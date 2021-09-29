CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyman, WY

Federal plan, conservation or is it for control?

By By VIRGINIA GIORGIS Pioneer Editor
bridgervalleypioneer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYMAN — Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman was the keynote speaker at the Uinta County Farm Bureau meeting Monday night in Lyman. Hageman has earned a niche in the legal field by honing her skills by gutting environmental protections in courtroom battles. Her overall message Monday night was all of the procedures the new administration is trying to implement such as the 30 by 30 plan is not about conservation, but about control. Hageman has spent over 30 years specializing in water and natural resources litigation. During her career she has mostly focused on challenges to federal and state regulations on land and water use.

bridgervalleypioneer.com

Comments / 0

