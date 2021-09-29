CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese Automaker GAC Enters N. American Market, but Under Dodge Marque

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese automaker GAC is exporting China-made sport-utility vehicles to Mexico, in its first massive sales in the North America after years of planning to enter the key market. However, the cars are under Dodge marque. The "Dodge Journey" SUVs are built based on GAC's vehicle design and...

WOWK

GM sets to double revenue, lead US in electric vehicle sales

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — General Motors plans to cash in as the world switches from combustion engines to battery power, promising to double its annual revenue by 2030 with an array of new electric vehicles, profitable gas-powered cars and trucks, and services such as an electronic driving system that can handle most tasks on the road.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker BYD Sees 197% Spike In EV Sales In September, Outdoes Nio, Other Chinese Rivals

The Shenzhen-based, Chinese automaker BYD Co’s (OTC: BYDDF) all-electric vehicle sales rose nearly three-folds in September, more than those of homegrown rivals Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). What Happened: BYD, which is backed by Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), sold 36,306 battery-powered...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

GAC Starts Exporting New Chinese-Made, GS5-Based Dodge Journey To Mexico

GAC Motor will soon start shipping its GS5 SUV to the Mexican market where it will be sold as the Dodge Journey. The vehicle was teased by the automaker earlier this month and is thought to be virtually identical to the GS5 that is sold in China under the Trumpchi brand, albeit for the fact that it has been rebadged as a Dodge.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Dodge Journey Officially Revealed As Rebadged Chinese SUV

The Dodge Journey died after the 2020 model year in the United States, but Stellantis is now reviving the moniker for an entirely different SUV. While the original midsize vehicle sat on the GS platform co-developed by the ill-fated DaimlerChrysler and Mitsubishi, the 2022 Journey is based on a Chinese compact SUV, specifically the Trumpchi GS5.
CARS
etftrends.com

Evergrande and the Chinese Markets

Following the spike in volatility last Monday, the large cap equity markets rebounded back to the point where they closed the previous Friday. As we wrote in last week’s update:. “Most of the time, a spike in volatility coming from an extreme-low volatility level will go back to a normal...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Markets Buy Back Another Chinese Attack On Cryptocurrencies

The main antihero of the crypto market of late has once again been China. The country's authorities are fiercely trying to eradicate everything related to cryptocurrencies, mining, and trading. The most negative effect was a report that illegal activities include providing cryptocurrency trading services to citizens of mainland China. Residents...
MARKETS
cycleworld.com

Lynk & Co Enter the Motorcycle Market

Lynk & Co is a Chinese-Swedish car brand that builds Volvo-based machines, but more importantly, it aims to shake up the way people buy and use their cars. And now the firm has revealed the first motorcycle to bear its name, in the form of a Lynk & Co-branded version of Benelli’s latest TNT 600 model.
ECONOMY
