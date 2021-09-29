Chinese Automaker GAC Enters N. American Market, but Under Dodge Marque
By Reuters
US News and World Report
8 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese automaker GAC is exporting China-made sport-utility vehicles to Mexico, in its first massive sales in the North America after years of planning to enter the key market. However, the cars are under Dodge marque. The "Dodge Journey" SUVs are built based on GAC's vehicle design and...
GAC Motor will soon start shipping its GS5 SUV to the Mexican market where it will be sold as the Dodge Journey. The vehicle was teased by the automaker earlier this month and is thought to be virtually identical to the GS5 that is sold in China under the Trumpchi brand, albeit for the fact that it has been rebadged as a Dodge.
The Dodge Journey died after the 2020 model year in the United States, but Stellantis is now reviving the moniker for an entirely different SUV. While the original midsize vehicle sat on the GS platform co-developed by the ill-fated DaimlerChrysler and Mitsubishi, the 2022 Journey is based on a Chinese compact SUV, specifically the Trumpchi GS5.
