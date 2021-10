JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Can we stop saying this team was 1-15 last year? This team was not 1-15 last year; this FRANCHISE was. This is a new team with over half the starters new this year. This team is 0-4 with one loss where they played bad, two losses where they played okay and one loss where they played well. The question is whether they have enough good players to win games. From what I saw the last two weeks, the answer is yes. Now, they need to put together complete games.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO