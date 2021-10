September 28, 2021 – This year’s annual Bonny Doon Art, Wine & Brewfest is significant on so many levels: first of all, it’s actually happening, which is a blessing, considering the events of last year. The fact the community is coming together in such a big way to put on this annual fundraiser amidst continuing recovery from the devastating impact of the CZU fire is also most notable.

