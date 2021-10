For the first time in 579 days, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and its Music Director Gustavo Dudamel will return to Disney Hall for live performances. The 2021/22 season, which is set to take place entirely in-person, begins with the LA Phil Homecoming Concert & Gala. This performance will feature soloists vocalist Cynthia Erivo and pianist Seong-Jin Cho, as well as a premiere performance of the newly-commissioned Kauyumari by Gabriela Ortiz.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO