ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When The University of New Mexico swimming & diving team finally hits the pool on Saturday afternoon for its relay meet with visiting Adams State, it will be a triumphant return to a program that was on the rise at the end of Keegan Ingelido’s first season. Then the program had its 2020-21 season washed out due to COVID when UNM missed most of the season due to state health restrictions. In the end the program will have waited 581 days between meets.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 13 DAYS AGO