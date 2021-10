The summer-like conditions clinging into the early weeks of fall could dim our chances for a great fall foliage season. While the warm and wet summer delivered trees in great shape at the start of fall, for those trees to live up to their full potential and display their most vibrant fall colors they need cooler and drier weather now and in the next few weeks, according to Marc Abrams, professor of forest ecology and physiology in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences.

