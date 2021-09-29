CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Ready to Groove With This "Gerudo Valley" Electronic Remix

It never ceases to amaze me how much love the soundtrack for Ocarina of Time has received over the years. Make no mistake, it’s absolutely earned every bit of respect and adoration that’s been given to it, be it “Song of Storms”, “Zelda’s Lullaby”, or the “Bolero of Fire;” the list goes on and on. It’s arguably the best soundtrack in the franchise or at the very least it’s top-tier. With that said, I have noticed in my time writing for this site that one track seems to eke out above the others when it comes to homages and tributes. That track, of course, is “Gerudo Valley”.

