When it comes to card games, I’m not the biggest enthusiast. You can’t rely on just your skill, as the cards you’re dealt are a matter of luck. A JRPG based on card games, however, now that’s more up my alley. Announced during September 24th’s Nintendo Direct, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is backed by the likes of Yoko Taro and Keiichi Okabe, and published by Square Enix. Being backed by such seasoned people in the industry, it definitely wasn’t your run-of-the-mill JRPG, so of course, I had to get my hands on the demo as fast as I could.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO