Sea Rescuers Against Plastic

Before I joined the business-to-business publishing world and had only a vague understanding of the supply chain, I was completely baffled by the number of “pallets for sale” signs on the highway from Los Angeles into the Central Valley via Bakersfield. Is there a bustling market for pallets just outside of LA, I wondered, or is it code for some illegal activity? I know better now. There are nearly two billion pallets circulating in the United States, according to a recent article in Forbes, and most of them are made of wood. But the glory days of wooden palates may be dimming, thanks to a perfect storm of a spike in demand and soaring lumber costs, not to mention health concerns. The beneficiary? Plastics.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO