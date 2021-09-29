CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Rescuers Against Plastic

By Martina Capriotti, Raffaele Perrotta
Cover picture for the articleMy name is Martina Capriotti. I’m a marine biologist studying microplastics and chemical pollution. Today I’m going to tell you a story… a sad story about the effect of plastic pollution in the ocean. But I don’t want you to be sad. Few years ago, I met the fabulous oceanographer Sylvia Earle. She told me: “Martina, plastic pollution has a negative side, but also a positive side.” “Positive side???” I was asking myself. “The bad news” she continued, “is that plastic is destroying the environment. The good news is that we now know that, and we can do something for protecting our planet.”

