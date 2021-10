Kiss lost a year of their End of the Road farewell tour due to the pandemic, but Paul Stanley says a new End is in sight. "I believe strongly by the beginning of 2023 we will be finished," he tells UCR. And he's adamant there will be no reconsideration, even for fans asking for more. "It's a different time than we had pondered [farewell tours] in the past," Stanley contends. While some of those previous pseudo goodbyes reflected inner-band dynamics, the Starchild says this true end is a simple matter of "physical reality."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO