As Week 5 gets set to kick off tomorrow night with the Rams and Seahawks, our cutting-edge analytics have generated full projections for every player in fantasy football. Managers know that the lineup decisions they make mid-week can determine matchup outcomes when the final whistle sounds on Monday night. Having a clear picture of the projection landscape for each position helps inform us which studs are set to produce and which sleepers have optimal value over more familiar names. You don't want to finalize any of your Week 5 lineups without cross-examining our projections with your roster's anatomy.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO