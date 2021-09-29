CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Want to Really Get Away? Idaho’s Most Remote Hotel is Amazing

By Nikki West
 8 days ago
There are some stunning places to stay in the Gem state. But if you want an Idaho experience that really feels away from everything then Victor Idaho is calling your name. The Teton Springs Lodge in northern Idaho was named the most remote hotel in the state. Although the Teton Springs offers far more than a hotel. It is a Lodge, Spa and offers cabin rentals too that are surrounded by things to do. This is the kind of trip you plan for something special.

104.3 WOW Country

Treasure Valley Newbies: What To Expect This Winter

"How much does it snow here"? Seems to be a big question Idaho's newest residents are asking, and what do you need to prepare for winter? Here's what you need to know!. If you moved here in the Spring or Summer of 2021, you may not have dealt with a Treasure Valley winter yet. We have so many new transplants in the valley... Maybe you're from California, Arizona, quite a few Vegas transplants, some Floridians I know of and others who may not have dealt with real winters before. Or, maybe you're from Alaska or Minnesota and you're a winter expert. What really goes down in Boise? How many times does it snow? How overwhelming is it? I'll tell you this... I'm originally from Las Vegas and have spent two winters here and have only had to shovel my driveway once (yes, that was an experience).
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

You Can Literally Climb the Walls At This Unbelievable $2 Million Idaho Log Cabin

Are you a climbing enthusiast? Then look no further. We found the perfect Idaho dream home for you!. When it comes to indoor climbing, Boise has it pretty good. Boise State students have their own climbing wall inside the Rec Center. Both the West and Caldwell YMCAs have climbing facilities. If you don't need everything the Y offers, we've also got three climbing gyms in The Commons, Vertical View and Asana.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Buys More Halloween Candy Than Almost Every Other State

Have a sweet tooth? You're not alone! A new study shows Idaho buys more candy than nearly every other state... But what do we love most?. Instacart released this information and they identified the states who purchase the most and least candy, based on the ratio of candy to not candy and Idaho is definitely buying a lot of candy! So essentially, people go on Instacart and purchase groceries and here in Idaho, as well as our friends in Utah, Montana, Alaska and Washington, we're purchasing more candy per purchase than the other 45 states in the country. Who's buying the least? Well, That would be North Carolina, Florida, New York Connecticut and Iowa. So these stats may not be year round, but they are valid, at least around Halloween time.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Nampa, Idaho Ranked Among The Worst Food Cities In The U.S.

Wallethub released a study showing Nampa was one of the worst food cities in the country, but residents disagree. See some of Nampa's favorite food spots here!. The report was released earlier this week and Eat This, Not That shared the story with great detail: "Coming 174th out of U.S. 182 cities in terms of its foodie-friendliness, Nampa—a city of approximately 94,000—didn't earn high marks in terms of affordability or access to diverse or quality food." 174th out of 182 cities puts Nampa in the bottom 9 cities for food in the country, but not the absolute worst. That honor goes to the lucky residents of Pearl City, Hawaii believe it or not! I would've thought they'd have some good fish, but what do I know?
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

When Is It Appropriate To Claim You’re From Idaho?

Idahoans are really proud to be from Idaho. It's a beautiful state and there's a lot to love. And if you grew up here it's natural to feel protective about the place you call home. But what are the rules when claiming you're from Idaho? Say you weren't born here. What age did you have to be when you moved here to say you're from here? How long do you have to live here before you can say you're from here?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Haunted House Guide

It's the season for trick or treating, haunted hayrides, and our favorite haunted houses. If you're thinking about taking a tour of haunted places throughout Idaho, then keep reading. We've compiled a list of the state's haunted houses. Although we might have missed a few of them, here is a...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Curious Bear East of Idaho Finds Camera and Takes Selfie

Bears are curious. Some people also tell me they’re dangerous. I wouldn’t know from personal experience. Like a lot of sane people (unlike many Yellowstone tourists) I avoid bears. Going back to the curiosity, I’ve been reasonably close to captive bears and can attest they’re almost as inquisitive as your family cat.
ANIMALS
104.3 WOW Country

Cancer Warriors and Cancer Survivors, There is a Moving and Inspirational Dedication to You in Downtown Boise (Photos)

The Boise Greenbelt never ceases to amaze me. I am constantly exploring what the 25 mile pedestrian trail has to offer and always seeing, discovering and finding new things. The other day I came across a moving set of quotes and artful pieces to encourage, relate to and inspire cancer survivors and cancer warriors who are still fighting. A couple of people in my family have passed after a long hard battle with cancer. My grandfathers battle was a hard one to watch and after one heck of a fight, eventually passed from it. Walking through and absorbing the words and the weight behind them was moving and I couldn't help but get emotional.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Conspiracy Theory: Idaho Doesn’t Exist

Just like there are those who question the earth being round, there are those who question the state of Idaho actually existing. Yet somehow here we are... living in Idaho. Or are we?. A reddit thread was created back in 2018 titled, "Does Idaho exist?" The original post reads, "I...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Most Popular Halloween Decoration Is More Horrifying Than You Think

It's that time of year! Halloween decorations are popping up on houses everywhere in the Treasure Valley. Actually, at this point if your house isn't decorated, you're behind (looking at you, Harrison Boulevard). But as you've rolled around town soaking up the spooky sights from households that got their "ish" together early, is there a common theme you've noticed? I've seen a few houses that have gone all out on an oversized spider theme, while others have gone the less scary jack-o-lantern route. According to a Google search analysis by Lombardo Homes, Idaho's most popular Halloween decoration has what Red Bull gives you--wings.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Boise Theater is Requiring Vaccines for 12 and Older

After the closure dragged on for 18 months, one Boise theater is getting ready to host live shows again, and vaccines will be required. If you were ever in a high school drama performance, you know how much work goes into a two, or three-act play. A two-hour event takes months to perfect, but it can be a top-five high school experience too.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

