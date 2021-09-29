CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Here's what Congress can do to keep the next Trump from stealing an election

By Richard L. Hasen
ncadvertiser.com
 8 days ago

We know from the Bob Woodward and Robert Costa book "Peril" that the country came closer to a stolen presidential election than was previously reported. President Donald Trump's lawyer John Eastman advised Vice President Mike Pence that he would be justified in single-handedly accepting some fake alternative slates of electors for states that Joe Biden won - on the grounds of supposed fraud in various states - and simply declare Trump the winner of the election. Pence would have done so on Jan. 6, 2021, when he sat in his ceremonial role as president of the Senate. Pence supposedly seriously considered the possibility, only to reject it upon getting sounder legal advice.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The Trump threat may soon get worse. Here’s the under-the-radar reason for it.

The sunny reading of the threat posed by Donald Trump goes like this: Yes, Trump hatched multiple schemes to overturn the 2020 election, but their implausibility, his incompetence and the unwillingness of Republicans to play along suggest there’s little to fear from a rerun in 2024. We should hope that’s...
POTUS
Arizona Mirror

Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’

WASHINGTON — It didn’t take long for Thursday’s congressional hearing about a controversial ballot review in Arizona to demonstrate the persistent misinformation about the validity of last year’s presidential election. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, asked his colleague, Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, if he accepts the findings of the GOP-led review of ballots in Maricopa […] The post Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why McConnell backed down

HUNTER BIDEN showcased his art to about 200 people at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif., The Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell reports. Guests included “World Champion boxer SUGAR RAY LEONARD … Los Angeles Mayor ERIC GARCETTI” — President JOE BIDEN’s pick to be ambassador to India — “and the artist behind BARACK OBAMA’S iconic Hope poster.” Prices ranged between $75k and a half-million dollars. The White House has said that Hunter won’t know who the buyers of his art are — even though he’s talking with potential buyers face-to-face.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump and his allies target McConnell over deal to avoid default

Thursday’s debt-limit deal has prompted a new round of attacks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell by former president Donald Trump and his supporters, highlighting McConnell’s beleaguered role in a party where Trump remains the most powerful force. “Looks like Mitch McConnell is folding to the Democrats, again,” Trump said...
POTUS
Fox News

Senate Judiciary GOP argues claims of Trump pressure on DOJ after presidential election are overblown

Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are releasing dueling reports on former President Donald Trump's alleged pressure on the Justice Department (DOJ) to investigate election-related claims during December 2020, with Republicans calling their counterparts’ claims overblown. The GOP report, which was spearheaded by Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Law#Election Reform#Senate#American#Democrats#Houses Of Congress#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy