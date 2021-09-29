Here's what Congress can do to keep the next Trump from stealing an election

We know from the Bob Woodward and Robert Costa book "Peril" that the country came closer to a stolen presidential election than was previously reported. President Donald Trump's lawyer John Eastman advised Vice President Mike Pence that he would be justified in single-handedly accepting some fake alternative slates of electors for states that Joe Biden won - on the grounds of supposed fraud in various states - and simply declare Trump the winner of the election. Pence would have done so on Jan. 6, 2021, when he sat in his ceremonial role as president of the Senate. Pence supposedly seriously considered the possibility, only to reject it upon getting sounder legal advice.