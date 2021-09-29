As deadline looms, Democrats scramble to avert government shutdown

A visitor runs around the Washington Monument near the U.S. Capitol at dawn, in Washington, U.S., Wednesday. Congress on Wednesday had just two days left before the federal government begins shutting many of its operations unless Democrats manage to pass a bill providing new funding for the fiscal year that begins on Friday. (Tom Brenner, Reuters) — WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Congress were moving to head off one of several concurrent crises they face this week, saying they would vote to head off a government shutdown before funding expires at midnight on Thursday.