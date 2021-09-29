CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

As deadline looms, Democrats scramble to avert government shutdown

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA visitor runs around the Washington Monument near the U.S. Capitol at dawn, in Washington, U.S., Wednesday. Congress on Wednesday had just two days left before the federal government begins shutting many of its operations unless Democrats manage to pass a bill providing new funding for the fiscal year that begins on Friday. (Tom Brenner, Reuters) — WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Congress were moving to head off one of several concurrent crises they face this week, saying they would vote to head off a government shutdown before funding expires at midnight on Thursday.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

Democrats in Congress are arguing among themselves about whether to pass a massive spending bill, or merely a large one. They should listen to voters, who are pointing the way. A new Morning Consult poll asked voters what they think of the child tax credit Democrats expanded as part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
eenews.net

Potential deal on debt limit sets up big December showdown

The Senate is on the precipice of striking a deal to avert an unprecedented government default later this month, but even if such a deal is struck, it sets up another high-stakes fight in December over fiscal and spending priorities. While details remained sketchy, the proposed Senate agreement, which surfaced...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ksl.com

US Senate approves temporary lift to debt ceiling, averting default

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved legislation to temporarily raise the federal government's $28.4 trillion debt limit and avoid the risk of a historic default later this month, but it put off until early December a decision on a longer-lasting remedy. The Senate voted 50-48 to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tim Kaine
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

Jayapal pushed Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range he has floated to Democrats in recent days.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Moderate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Reuters#The U S#Democratic#American#House
ksl.com

Senate Democrats plan debt-limit vote, Biden hints filibuster could go

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are set to try again on Wednesday to extend the U.S. government's borrowing authority to head off a catastrophic default, after President Joe Biden suggested they could change the chamber's rules to bypass a Republican roadblock. Republicans for months have refused to help raise the self-imposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ksl.com

US Senate delays debt limit vote as Democrats mull McConnell offer

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate postponed a vote to head off a federal debt default on Wednesday as Democrats considered a Republican proposal that could potentially defuse the partisan standoff that threatens the broader economy. Democrats called off an early afternoon vote and planned a closed-door meeting after Senate's top...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy