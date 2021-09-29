CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, WY

Jaimie Wingard receives commendation

By Sep 29, 2021
Guernsey Gazette
Cover picture for the articleTrooper Jaime Wingard was honored at the annual Grand York Rite of Wyoming’s awards banquet by Cryptic Masons International. The award was given to honor her for her aid to a mother and daughter who broke down in Wheatland on their way to Children’s Hospital in Denver. She took them down in her personal car and took care of them. This is the first ever award of this nature in Wyoming from Cryptic Masons. It is called the First Responders’ Award and is given for extraordinary service to the community. Cryptic Masons are part of the York Rite of Freemasonry. Their charity is Cryptic Mason’s Medical Research Fund which funds medical research for circulatory diseases such as high blood pressure and other diseases. According to Past Illustrious Grand Master, Grand Council of Cryptic Masons of Wyoming, “Wheatland York Rite is very proud of her.”

