Brian Baldinger identifies key problem plaguing Chiefs' defense

By John Dillon
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs haven’t begun their season at 1-2 since 2015, and with the film surfacing on their slow start, NFL insider Brian Baldinger has pinpointed the biggest issue on the team’s defense so far. As silly as it might seem for a professional football team, the Chiefs’ defense literally couldn’t get itself lined up correctly against Los Angeles, a deficiency that Baldinger highlighted in a recent breakdown on his Twitter.

