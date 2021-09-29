Spire Global and SpaceChain Announce New Partnership
Industry-leading Companies Launching Mission to Demonstrate Blockchain Technology Computation Possibilities in Space. VIENNA, Va. (Spire Global PR) – Spire Global, Inc.. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services announced today a new partnership with SpaceChain, a global space-as-a-service solutions provider developing the world’s first decentralized satellite infrastructure (DSI). Together, Spire and SpaceChain are launching a mission to demonstrate the feasibility of blockchain technology computation in space and resolve land-based centralized infrastructure issues.parabolicarc.com
Comments / 0