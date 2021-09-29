Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati
The University of Notre Dame football team will host the University of Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Notre Dame Stadium. A number of events have been scheduled around the game, including lectures, presentations and performances. Visitors are reminded to follow COVID protocols while on campus. Also, Notre Dame Stadium is now a cashless venue, and tickets are mobile only. For more on these and other stadium and campus policies, visit gameday.nd.edu.news.nd.edu
