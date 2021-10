Britney Spears is feeling "really close" to winning "the fight for her life," ahead of her conservatorship hearing. Wednesday's upcoming hearing will come after two documentaries about Britney's life and conservatorship were aired over the week. A source tells ET, "Britney is definitely affected by all of these new documentaries coming out about her life, but the media frenzy and curiosity around her is nothing new to her."

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO