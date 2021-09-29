Rolls-Royce to go all-electric only by 2030
(Pocket-lint) - Rolls-Royce is to follow its car manufacturing peers by ceasing the production of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030. It will unleash its first fully electric vehicle, called Spectre. in Q4 2023 and, in a statement, CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos revealed it's the beginning of a new future for the luxury brand: "With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030," he said.www.pocket-lint.com
