Rolls-Royce to go all-electric only by 2030

By Rik Henderson
Pocket-lint.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Rolls-Royce is to follow its car manufacturing peers by ceasing the production of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030. It will unleash its first fully electric vehicle, called Spectre. in Q4 2023 and, in a statement, CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos revealed it's the beginning of a new future for the luxury brand: "With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030," he said.

Aviation Week

Speed Record Buzz Boosts Rolls-Royce's Electric Efforts

Rolls-Royce Chief Test Pilot Phill O’Dell describes his latest mount as a “feisty little thoroughbred.” Flying the Spirit of Innovation, a radically modified, battery-powered Sharp Nemesis NXT racing aircraft is “like flying a spaceship,” O’Dell tells Aviation Week, an experience much different from... Speed Record Buzz Boosts Rolls-Royce's Electric Efforts...
CARS
Sunderland Echo

Rolls-Royce Spectre revealed as luxury brand’s first electric car

Rolls-Royce has revealed the first glimpses of its debut electric car, named the Spectre. The two-door coupe will arrive in late 2023 and lead the luxury brand’s shift away from combustion engines entirely. Announcing the launch of its first EV, Rolls-Royce’s CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, confirmed that by 2030 its entire...
CARS
cuereport.com

Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce to launch fully electric Spectre in 2023

BMW-owned luxury car manufacturer, Rolls-Royce, has reportedly announced plans to launch its fully electric car named “Spectre” in 2023. With this announcement, the British luxury marque is set to design and manufacture its first fully electric vehicle by late 2023 with an aim to completely drop combustible engines by the end of 2030.
BUSINESS
InsideHook

Rolls-Royce Finally Announces Its First Electric Car: Spectre

The Spectre we’re talking about today doesn’t have anything to do with James Bond, but it does involve another historic British property: Rolls-Royce. The luxury automaker announced on Wednesday that it’s finally getting into the EV arena. Its first fully electric vehicle will be called Spectre, it will begin on-road testing soon and it will be available near the end of 2023. While this is a significant development for a company known as much for its stupendous internal combustion engines as its so-called “magic carpet ride,” the more consequential announcement is that the company plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2030.
BUSINESS
simpleflying.com

Why Rolls-Royce Is Creating The World’s Fastest Electric Plane

Rolls-Royce highlights that it is leading a significantly technical initiative to build the world’s fastest all-electric aircraft. Its Spirit of Innovation plane is currently flying to usher in the third generation of aviation. The company is determined to keep innovating from the early days of propellers, to today’s jets, and to the future of electric propulsion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Rolls-Royce Electric Aircraft Exceeds 200 mph During First Flight

BOSCOMBE DOWN, England–Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Innovation electric aircraft came close to exceeding the speed record for electric aircraft on its first flight, company officials say. The highly modified Sharp Nemesis NXT racing aircraft reached nearly 210 mph on its first flight on Sept. 15, a... Subscription Required. Rolls-Royce Electric Aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

