Myriota and the Australian Defence Force Innovation Hub Enter into $5.48 Million IoT partnership to Grow Australia’s Sovereign Defence Capabilities
Myriota selected for its secure, private and home-grown technology that will improve military logistics management, situational awareness and battlefield effectiveness. ADELAIDE, Australia, 29 September 2021 (Myriota PR) – Myriota, the world leader in secure, low-cost and long-battery-life satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it has secured a $5.48 million [US $3.97 million] contract with the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) Innovation Hub to expand its Internet of Military Things (IoMT) solution.parabolicarc.com
