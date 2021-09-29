Myriota and the Australian Defence Force Innovation Hub Enter into $5.48 Million IoT partnership to Grow Australia’s Sovereign Defence Capabilities

LEIDEN, Netherlands (Airbus Defence and Space PR) — Space based network infrastructure will very soon complement the 5G terrestrial mobile networks that are currently being deployed. This will lead to satellite communications becoming an integrated and indispensable part of the global telecommunications ecosystem with the potential to grow existing market segments such as backhauling and to expand into new areas such as hybrid networks and the Internet of Things (IoT). The use of satellites will strongly contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for a better society and sustainable growth across industrial sectors.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO