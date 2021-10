Connecticut kicked off a new era Thursday with retail sportsbooks at Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, popular casinos each located in the southeastern part of the state, both open for business. Appearing Thursday at Bow & Arrow Sports Bar, temporary home of Mohegan Sun’s FanDuel Sportsbook (a larger space featuring a 140-foot video wall and 36 betting kiosks will open this winter), Governor Ned Lamont placed the state’s ceremonial first bet, wagering on the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, who play their home games just down the hall at Mohegan Sun Arena. About 10 miles away, Foxwoods debuted its own sportsbook operated by DraftKings. FanDuel and DraftKings are due to launch mobile apps in Connecticut next Thursday.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO