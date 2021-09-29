CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween 2021: Most popular candy by state

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 8 days ago

As the country prepares for Halloween, it’s time to take a look at this year’s candy survey.

America’s favorite Halloween candy is Reese’s Cups, followed by Skittles and M&Ms. Check out the survey results, which includes the most popular candy for each state, at CandyStore.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZRnD_0cBs6otZ00
America Halloween candy America's favorite Halloween candy survey results (CandyStore.com)

While the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact Halloween celebrations for the second year in a row, candy sales are expected to rise, according to the National Retail Federation. Consumers are expected to spend $3 billion on Halloween candy this year.

More Halloween candy facts from the survey:

  • Consumers will spend $30.40 on average
  • Halloween shopping is done primarily in the first two weeks of October
  • Over half of all parents stash Halloween candy to enjoy after the holiday

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that outdoor trick-or-treating activities in small groups should be safe this year. Families should consider the number of COVID-19 cases in their area when planning Halloween celebrations.

Here is the breakdown of each state’s favorite Halloween candy, according to CandyStore.com:

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

