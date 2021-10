Trey Anastasio Band came into a 13-show tour that ended on Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on the heels of two major changes to the outfit’s lineup. Yet it was trumpeter/vocalist Jennifer Hartswick and co-founding drummer Russ Lawton testing positive for COVID-19 within a few days of each other mid-tour which led to even bigger adjustments, as TAB went sans horns and with Phish drummer Jon Fishman behind the kit for the run’s final four concerts, including last night’s tour closer at the iconic NYC venue.

3 DAYS AGO