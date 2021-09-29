NFL Week 4 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 6.5-point underdogs against the Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are traveling to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 the 2021 NFL regular season. While the Steelers won their opening game only to drop two straight, the Packers have done the opposite as they fell flat in Week 1 only to respond with a two-game winning streak. With two teams heading in opposite directions, it will be up to the Steelers to break both trends to get their season back on track.