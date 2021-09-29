CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Strings Debuts Procol Harum Cover In Wichita

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Strings debuted a Procol Harum cover during Tuesday’s concert at WAVE in Wichita, Kansas. Strings led his band through their first ever take on the location-appropriate “The Devil Came From Kansas” to kick off the show. Procol Harum’s Gary Brooker and Keith Reid co-wrote “The Devil Came From Kansas”...

