Halloween 2021: Most popular candy by state
As the country prepares for Halloween, it’s time to take a look at this year’s candy survey.
America’s favorite Halloween candy is Reese’s Cups, followed by Skittles and M&Ms. Check out the survey results, which includes the most popular candy for each state, at CandyStore.com.
While the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact Halloween celebrations for the second year in a row, candy sales are expected to rise, according to the National Retail Federation. Consumers are expected to spend $3 billion on Halloween candy this year.
More Halloween candy facts from the survey:
- Consumers will spend $30.40 on average
- Halloween shopping is done primarily in the first two weeks of October
- Over half of all parents stash Halloween candy to enjoy after the holiday
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that outdoor trick-or-treating activities in small groups should be safe this year. Families should consider the number of COVID-19 cases in their area when planning Halloween celebrations.
Here is the breakdown of each state’s favorite Halloween candy, according to CandyStore.com:
