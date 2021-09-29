CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broken Arrow, OK

City to honor Korean War veterans

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
 8 days ago

Veterans Park on Main Street will be the future home for a monument that honors and recognizes those who served in what is often referred to as “The Forgotten War.”

On Sept. 21, the Broken Arrow City Council authorized the City’s contract with local artist J. David Nunneley for the Korean War Memorial Sculpture.

“We felt like that it was appropriate to have a memorial for the veterans of the Korean War. A place that youth can go and remember, at least learn about this war,” said Broken Arrow City Councilor Johnnie Parks. “We had a lot of fellow Americans die during that time, and they fought very hard for our country.”

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly 1.8 million U.S. military members served in the Korean War between 1950 and 1953, and 36,574 paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The monument will stand approximately 80 inches tall, weigh around 800 pounds, and take between eight and nine months to build. The statue will reflect the likeness of a U.S. soldier wearing a heavy coat and holding a rifle while standing in snow surveying the landscape during the Korean War. It will be the second monument at Veterans Park sculpted by Mr. Nunneley of Broken Arrow.

“It’s a good feeling to be honored with the contract, to be commissioned for this monument,” said Mr. Nunneley.

In 2005, Mr. Nunneley and the City of Broken Arrow installed the Vietnam War monument, American Patriot. That statue depicts Broken Arrow High School graduate, Major William H. (Hank) Miesner, Jr., during his time in Vietnam.

Mr. Nunneley has completed more than 24 life-size and larger monuments located across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, including many in Broken Arrow and the Tulsa metro area.

The cost of the Korean War Memorial is $45,000 and will be paid for through the Parks Capital Fund.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Senate approves short-term extension of the debt ceiling

The Senate approved the short-term extension of the debt ceiling in a 50-48 vote. The measure now goes to the House, which would have to be brought back next week to vote. The bill raises the debt limit by $480 billion into early December and avoids a default, ending a weekslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans as the clock ticked down toward October 18, when the U.S. was expected to run out of borrowing authority.
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, journalists whose work has angered the rulers of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide. The two were awarded "for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Broken Arrow, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
Government
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#War Memorial#The Vietnam War#Broken Arrow City#Americans#American Patriot#Broken Arrow High School#The Parks Capital Fund
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

74
Followers
194
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri–Kansas–Texas Railroad sold lots for the town site in 1902 and company secretary William S. Fears named it Broken Arrow. The city was named for a Creek community settled by Creek Indians who had been forced to relocate from Alabama to Oklahoma along the Trail of Tears.

Comments / 0

Community Policy