SUPPRESSION REPAIR WORK CONTINUES ON DEVILS KNOB COMPLEX

Suppression repair work continues in several areas on the Devils Knob Complex, in the Tiller Ranger District. An update from Pacific Northwest Team 2 said hand crews continued their work to repair fire lines constructed on steep slopes by filling them back in and placing woody debris on top of soil to help stabilize it. In addition, crews constructed water bars to help divert water off fire lines to ensure they don’t wash out and create channels in heavy rain and snowmelt. Crews also resumed chipping operations along Forest Road 28 and other fire perimeters on the complex.