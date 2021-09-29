CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Pension Fund to Acquire Ports America, North America’s Largest Marine Terminal Operator

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian pension fund CPP Investments will acquire 100% ownership of Ports America from Oaktree Capital Management at a reported valuation of more than $4 billion. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Ports America is North America’s largest marine terminal operator, with 70 locations in 33 ports across the country handling 13.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), 10 million tons of general cargo, 2.5 million vehicles and 1.7 million cruise ship passengers annually, providing services including terminal operations, stevedoring and cargo handling. The company holds approximately one-third of the U.S. container market share, operating a network of 28 container terminals in 18 ports in Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey, Baltimore, Miami, Tampa, New Orleans, Tacoma and Houston.

