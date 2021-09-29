CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POST-SUPPRESSION WORK IN SOME AREAS OF ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters are continuing post-suppression work in some parts of the Rough Patch Complex. An update from Northwest Team 7 said some paved and graveled roads are dry enough to allow firefighters access. Work will accelerate as more areas dry out. Fire line repair work includes building water bars across hand and dozer lines and spreading slash straw on bare soils. This helps divert rainfall off of exposed soils in order to keep it from creating channels and eroding the fire lines.

ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX BEHAVIOR LIMITED TO CREEPING AND SMOLDERING

Fire behavior on the Rough Patch Complex was limited to creeping and smoldering on Wednesday. An update said Northwest Team 7 has taken command of the Rough Patch Complex and Jack Fire. Firefighters secured several spot fires on the north and northeast side of the Chaos Fire along the 2460...
CLEAN UP CONTINUES ON ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX AND JACK FIRE

Clean up continues on the Rough Patch Complex and on the Jack Fire. An update from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team said firefighters are working closely with Resource Advisors to develop and prioritize suppression repair activities. The objective is to return the landscape to its natural appearance while preventing, minimizing and remediating impacts caused by suppression activities.
HELICOPTER WATER DROPS COOL POCKETS OF FIRE ON ROUGH PATCH

On Thursday, firefighters used helicopter water drops to help cool pockets of fire in heavy fuels in the southeast portion of the Little Bend Fire in the Bulldog Creek area, part of the Rough Patch complex. An update from Northwest Team 7 said crews walked the Chaos Fire’s eastern edges...
RAIN LEADS TO PAUSE IN REPAIR WORK ON DEVILS KNOB COMPLEX

Rain has led to a pause in repair work on the Devils Knob Complex. An update from Pacific Northwest Team 2 said much of the equipment disengaged from repair work on Monday to prevent resource damage in the wet and muddy conditions. Some areas in the complex received nearly two inches of rain.
Slash
TWO JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT.

Two people were jailed following an alleged stolen vehicle accident on Monday. A report from Sutherlin Police said at about 1:20 a.m. officers observed a pickup heading south on Calapooia with an object hanging out of the bed and dragging along the pavement, causing sparks to fly out of the back of the vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it attempted to elude south on Calapooia to Highway 99. The vehicle then turned onto Deady Crossing where the object, a stolen motorcycle, fell out of the back and the truck finally stopped.
BODY OF BRANDA HOYLE HAS BEEN FOUND

Searchers have recovered the body of Branda Hoyle, who went missing on September 25th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the 43-year old Roseburg woman was on an outing with family members when she walked away from the group near Toketee. They called 911 after not being able to locate her.
