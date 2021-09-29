POST-SUPPRESSION WORK IN SOME AREAS OF ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX
Firefighters are continuing post-suppression work in some parts of the Rough Patch Complex. An update from Northwest Team 7 said some paved and graveled roads are dry enough to allow firefighters access. Work will accelerate as more areas dry out. Fire line repair work includes building water bars across hand and dozer lines and spreading slash straw on bare soils. This helps divert rainfall off of exposed soils in order to keep it from creating channels and eroding the fire lines.kqennewsradio.com
