NCIS has changed timeslots from its traditional Tuesday night spot to Monday nights. So, has the change affected the show in the ratings?. It’s hard to tell exactly what drives down ratings these days. With more people than ever cutting their traditional cable plans for streaming, ratings totaled for all shows go down each year. Still, something like changing timeslots can have a major impact on ratings. And NCIS changed timeslots for the first time ever this year even as it enters its 19th season.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO