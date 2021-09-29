CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football games of the week

South Bend Tribune
Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at the top games coming up this Friday in Michigan and South Bend:. Paw Paw Red Wolves (4-1) at Edwardsburg Eddies (5-0) Kickoff 7 p.m.: Wolverine Conference game at Leo Hoffman Field. … Eddies, ranked No. 2 in Division 4 by Associated Press, are 12-1 all-time against No. 10 Red Wolves, including 60-6 and 43-0 victories last season. … Coach Matt Stephens’ Red Wolves, 3-1 in Wolverine, coming off 25-14 non-conference victory over South Lyon East Saturday and are led by RB Sylvester Cullen. … Coach Kevin Bartz’s Eddies, alone at top of Wolverine with 4-0 record, got 102 rushing yards from Jacob Walker and eight tackles from A.J. Obren in 49-0 whitewash of Plainwell, their fourth shutout of season.

