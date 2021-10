I got to tell you, being at the Fifth Third Arena for yesterday’s Blackhawks practice was a treat. Obviously with COVID going on for as long as it has (honestly it feels like it’s been five years) I haven’t been able to go to many places indoors or enjoy the things I used to enjoy (and going to Blackhawks practices was/is one of those things). But being there in person and seeing everything up front was an awesome re-experience. But it was a one-off before the arrival of my first kid, which is three weeks away.

