CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs to Call Up Utility Man Trent Giambrone Today

bleachernation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven all the injuries, a roster move today isn’t necessarily a surprise for the Cubs. But the identity of the call-up is a bit of one. Giambrone, 27, was at one time viewed as a big league utility prospect, but his struggles since reaching Triple-A in 2019 have kinda squashed that for the time being. He’s hitting just .174/.274/.255 this year at Iowa, and hasn’t found his footing this year after the pandemic. Before that, he had been a nice breakout story for a 25th rounder (2016).

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
crescentcitysports.com

Video: Grace King alum Trent Giambrone collects first MLB hit

Grace King alum Trent Giambrone made his Major League debut with the Chicago Cubs, collecting his first MLB hit on the first pitch he saw in his debut at-bat Wednesday. The 25th round draft pick out of Delta State in 2016 is primarily a second baseman. Giambrone, 27, has hit...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Cubs' Trent Giambrone Set National League Record in MLB Debut

PITTSBURGH — Trent Giambrone delivered one of the unlikeliest moments in a Cubs season full of them Wednesday night at PNC Park. A former 25th-round draft pick called up because of dire need on a fast-thinning roster, the infielder came off the bench in the eighth inning as a pinch-hitter to drive his first major-league hit to left field — and in the process help the Cubs set an unenviable National League record.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Louisiana State
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Greg Deichmann
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Patrick Wisdom
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players Jed Hoyer would like to cut, but can’t

The Chicago Cubs would love to get some expensive players off the books to speed up the rebuild, but that’s not how contracts work. Hoyer and the Cubs claim they’ll make some big moves this offseason after dealing away the likes of Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Craig Kimbrel at the trade deadline. Unfortunately, Hoyer cannot completely start over by ridding some awful contracts off the books, as no team is willing to take on a bad deal without significant prospect capital in return.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowacubs#Voiceofcohen#Triple A
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

Two of the Sixteen Worst Hitters in Baseball This Year Were on the Cubs

The predicate for this post isn’t much more than me being curious about who the worst hitters in baseball were this year. I just wanted to see the list, consider what happened, and, of course, see where any Cubs fell. I set the minimum plate appearance threshold to 300, which...
MLB
FanSided

Starling Marte thanks his late wife in emotional post after season ends

Despite losing their final game of the season without a chance at the postseason, Oakland Athletics outfielder Starling Marte had a heartwarming message to share on Twitter. Oakland Athletics outfielder Starling Marte was feeling emotional after a 7-6 loss to the Houston Astros finalized their seasons end. Marte has had...
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy