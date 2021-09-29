Cubs to Call Up Utility Man Trent Giambrone Today
Given all the injuries, a roster move today isn’t necessarily a surprise for the Cubs. But the identity of the call-up is a bit of one. Giambrone, 27, was at one time viewed as a big league utility prospect, but his struggles since reaching Triple-A in 2019 have kinda squashed that for the time being. He’s hitting just .174/.274/.255 this year at Iowa, and hasn’t found his footing this year after the pandemic. Before that, he had been a nice breakout story for a 25th rounder (2016).www.bleachernation.com
