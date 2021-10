Police in Washington, D.C. say that a woman has been killed after being shot in the head while sitting in a gym parking lot and the suspect is on the loose. Metropolitan Police confirmed to Fox News that a man walked up to a woman sitting in her car at a Planet Fitness in the city’s Southeast neighborhood on Thursday morning and shot her in the head before fleeing. The police department says a statement on the woman being pronounced dead is forthcoming.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 HOURS AGO