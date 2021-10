The 2021 Toyota Tacoma is one of the most popular and recommended trucks in its class. As far as midsize pickups go, it brings a lot to the table for an affordable price. There have been plenty of new announcements for electric trucks, redesigns, and especially off-road capable trims recently. Let’s not let that distract from the old faithful, the best-selling midsize pickup truck in America. The 2021 Toyota Tacoma is still a phenomenal choice for anyone looking for a truck in its segment. It’s filled with plenty of safety, convenience, and other features. So what features come standard on a 2021 Toyota Tacoma?

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO