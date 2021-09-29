Fall is here -- and this interactive map will help you plan the ultimate autumn road trip

Looking for a new and exciting natural wonder? Look no further than Mesa Falls in Caribou-Targhee National Park! Standing at 65 and 114 feet, the falls are only 16 miles from Ashton. The lower falls is easily accessible off of the Mesa Falls Scenic Byway. To get to the upper falls you can either drive a bit further up the byway (state park fees apply) or you can hike or bike the Mesa Falls Nature Trail. If you aren’t a hiking person but still want to enjoy the falls, don’t fret, the short and peaceful hike to the upper falls is only about two miles and easy enough for any skill level. From May to October the trail is a great place for birdwatching as well, which many people use to their advantage. And once you’ve finished visiting the falls, make sure to stop by 511 Main Old Fashioned Soda Fountain and Pizzeria in Ashton for a delicious treat and some (human) fuel for your car-ride home.

ASHTON, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO