Florida man eyes house and new truck after lottery win

MILTON, Fla. – How long would it take you to decide how to spend your lottery winnings?. Jeffory Dodd has a few big ideas, but he’s still considering his options. “It hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” the 50-year-old Milton man told the Florida Lottery after winning the $1 million top prize on the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off. “I plan to buy a house and a new truck with the money, but I really haven’t made many plans beyond that.”