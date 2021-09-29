CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPenn Team Develops Test to Predict Treatment Response for Castleman Disease Patients

By Kelsy Ketchum
 9 days ago

NEW YORK – A team of researchers led by scientists from the University of Pennsylvania have developed a protein-based test to identify patients with a rare blood disorder who will respond to treatment. In a study published earlier this month in Blood Advances, the team, which included researchers from the...

