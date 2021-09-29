CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

"Grumpy Old Men" starts Andria's New Season

By CAST/DIRECTOR Audio Interview below
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Alexandria, MN) The Andria Theatre opens its new 2021-22 season with a relatively new musical, based on a very familiar movie. "Grumpy Old Men: The Musical" is the story of two aging men, John and Max (played by Kip Sundlee and Joe Korkowski), neighbors who have been feuding for most of their lives. Invigorated by their shared affection for their new neighbor across the street, the beautiful, eccentric, and charming Ariel (Becky Byrne), they face-off as romantic rivals until their hilarious shenanigans finally bring about a resolution to their long-standing differences.

