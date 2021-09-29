CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AN NCS PREMIERE: EXSUL — “PSYCHOMACHIA”

nocleansinging.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn writing about new music I sometimes become intrigued by the titles of records or songs, or by conceptual themes or cover art, even if none of that may have anything to do with the experience of listening. Driven by nothing more than intellectual curiosity, I find myself tunneling down internet rabbit holes to satisfy that curiosity, and maybe to learn something new along the way. That happened in spades with Allegoresis, the forthcoming second EP by the Tucson-based death metal band Exsul.

www.nocleansinging.com

Comments / 0

Related
xsnoize.com

VIDEO PREMIERE: Angelina Luzi - Beast

Italian English independent female artist, Angelina Luzi launches a haunting new project which kicks off with single ‘Beast’ as she draws her listener in with her captivating, emotive vocals, which beguile and enchant as she bares her soul on this striking alt-pop ballad. Being Italian and hugely inspired by British...
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

TRACK PREMIERE: Micky James – Not Okay

Glam rocker Micky James introduces his new single, "Not Okay," a song inspired by two people who formed a close bond after simultaneously experiencing extreme lows. Micky explains, "This song is a declaration never to give up. I want people to know that they are not alone and they're not the first to go through it. Never be afraid to reach out and talk to someone."
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

VIDEO PREMIERE: Hasten Mercy – These Things

Hasten Mercy, the solo project of Michael Baker of neo-new wave outfit Head Fake, unveils the music video, “These Things,” via Global Heist Recordings/Neurodisc Records. Raised in a musical family in Toronto, Michael grew up listening to an eclectic array of music, including Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, the Beatles, Bob Marley, Led Zeppelin, the Smiths, and Depeche Mode. Michael and his siblings would sing multi-part harmonies along with songs on the radio while in the car. Songwriting followed soon after.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Footshooter ‘Juno Café’

London’s Footshooter will release his debut album, ‘Southside Hymns’, via Astral Black next month. Following previous appearances on labels such as Rhythm Section International and Dance Regular, the producer blends the sounds of South London’s bubbling jazz scene with buoyant house grooves across nine tracks. The album features a range of collaborators, including vocalists MA.MOYO, Natty Wylah and Albertina and instrumentalists Wilf Petherbridge, Isobel Risk, Ebyan Rezguli and James Mollison. The artwork for ‘Southside Hymns’ comes from NTS resident and illustrator Anu.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Plato
Person
Socrates
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS INTERVIEW: VYRION

(In this extensive and enlightening interview Comrade Aleks checked in with Dale J. Williams, vocalist/guitarist of the fine Australian black metal band Vyrion, whose latest album Nil arrived last year.) Vyrion’s track premiere… how long ago was it announced here? October 2020? I remember clearly how this black metal song...
ROCK MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Radio" by Janet Batch

Singer-songwriter Janet Batch hails from upstate New York and channels the larger-than-life tales of her hardscrabble youth in the Rust Belt. Her style feels akin to the early work of Rosanne Cash, with her devil-may-care attitude and country twang, but Batch’s colorful stories often conjure up the wily work of Jim Croce by way of Emmylou Harris’ heavenly croon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "The Gift" by Shrinari

Today we are pleased to present you with an act that emantes an engaging sound that is not often heard – it is that soft sound of spring embedded into a human voice. Genre-wise, we could depict this sound as soft-spoken pop meets a purifying Irish spring. Not sure if that makes the analogy any closer to you, so we recommend you just have a solid listen from start to finish for yourself. Bonus: you even get to follow this track up with a cool homegrown organic earthy video for yet another track from their forthcoming album.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Bored Lord ‘So In Luv’

Bored Lord will release her new EP, ‘The Last Illusion’, via Eris Drew and Octo Octa’s T4T LUV NRG next week. Listen to the release’s closing track, ‘So In Luv’, below. After a dizzyingly prolific year of releases through her own Bandcamp, on which the Oakland-based artist has dished out...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good And Evil#Ncs#Exsul#French#Renaissance#Greek#Rabelaisian
djmag.com

Premiere: Chungo ‘Foreshadow’

Chungo will release his new EP, ‘LX’, via Scuffed Recordings on 15th October. Listen to ‘Foreshadow’ below. Having debuted on the ever-reliable label back in 2018, the Bristol DJ and producer follows last year’s ‘Pineapple’ EP with a brand new, three-track club dazzler. The hallmarks that have shaped his sound to date are all here; nimble breaks, funky rhythms and beefy sub bass plumes underpin glitchy and glittery melodies for an effect that’s as light as it is propulsive. It’s no surprise the EP has already seen support from DJs including Ben UFO, Sherelle, re:ni, rRoxymore, and Emerald.
MUSIC
KTTS

Blake Shelton World Premiere!

Tune in tonight at 11 PM for the premiere of Blake Shelton’s brand new song, “Come Back as a Country Boy”!. You can also catch the new track all day long tomorrow Friday, October 1st.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Cool" by Whoop

Only formed in the fall of 2020, North Carolina’s Whoop has already evolved their weekly barn jams into a hugely relatable, disarmingly charming debut album. Due in September, Whoop! is a record that’s equally organic and tuneful, introspective and celebratory, stylistically diverse, yet musically coherent – all connecting through vocalist Fal’s supple and soulful, sweet-but-street timbre.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
nocleansinging.com

ATRÆ BILIS – APEXAPIEN

(Apexapien, the highly anticipated debut album from Canada’s Atræ Bilis is out this Friday via 20 Buck Spin, and Andy Synn would like to tell you exactly why that should be so exciting) It really is a pleasure to see/hear a band living up to their potential, isn’t it? Especially...
MUSIC
happymag.tv

PREMIERE: ‘Static’ by Unscored

Four-piece punk-grunge outfit Unscored has made a glorious return with Static. Despite its brutality, it’s catchy as hell. Hailing from the sunny climes of Naarm/Melbourne, Unscored hit the ground running with debut single, Cowboy. Hot on the heels of this track comes Static, an altogether more rebellious affair. “The song...
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

THINGS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED (BUT SHOULDN’T)

(Andy Synn encourages you to check out four albums from last month which you might have missed) Well then… how exactly do you try and address a month like September, which was, arguably, the biggest and busiest month of the year for new releases yet?. Hell, my initial shortlist (sorry,...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Track Premiere: The Algorithm – “ReadOnly”

French progressive electro-metal artist Rémi Gallego, known as The Algorithm, has teamed up with Metal Insider to share his latest single, “ReadOnly,” via FiXT Radium. The song combines heavy riffs with glitched-out electronics, highlighting the overall uniqueness of the new track. The artist explains:. Readonly is an immersive track into...
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

SHORT BUT SWEET (SHADES OF BLACK EDITION): SØRGELIG, IKU-TURSO, MISANTHROPÆ

Time is always fleeting, but I kidnapped enough of it to write some brief reviews and heart-felt recommendations for three very recent short releases that have captivated me (maybe especially because more often than not I’m angry and depressed these days). The SHADES OF BLACK reference in the post title is intended to provide the clue that this is all black metal, but no two of these releases sound alike.
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

GONZO’S HEAVY ROUNDUP, SEPTEMBER 2021

(NCS contributor Gonzo returns with another end-of-month roundup of music that caught his ears.) There are a few bittersweet observations I’ve come to realize in the past month, related both to music and to the endless hellscape that is the human condition:. As of this writing, 2022 is just three...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

THE VEGABONDS Premiere "Heartache and a Memory"

Produced by Grammy-nominated Tom Tapley [Mastodon, Blackberry Smoke] – who did the honors on the last two Vegabonds releases – the determinedly upbeat Sinners and Saints expands the group’s southern rock pallet and jam band pedigree to explore funky, keyboard-driven blues-pop in first single, “Can’t Deal” before reaching new limits with the intersection of country, soul and rock in “Heartache and a Memory,” and even some Fleetwood Mac-style grooves in “Feels Right” — the latter a co-write from their close friend and songwriter and jack-of-all-trades Ross “Brother” Beasley.
MUSIC
News-Herald

Today is: The Flintstones premieres

On this date in 1960 the animated series "The Flintstones" premiered on TV. It was set in the stone age and it detailed the lives of the Flintstone and Rubble families. It ran for six years until April 1, 1966. The series places a "modern", 20th-century society in prehistory. This...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy