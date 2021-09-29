AN NCS PREMIERE: EXSUL — “PSYCHOMACHIA”

Today we are pleased to present you with an act that emantes an engaging sound that is not often heard – it is that soft sound of spring embedded into a human voice. Genre-wise, we could depict this sound as soft-spoken pop meets a purifying Irish spring. Not sure if that makes the analogy any closer to you, so we recommend you just have a solid listen from start to finish for yourself. Bonus: you even get to follow this track up with a cool homegrown organic earthy video for yet another track from their forthcoming album.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO