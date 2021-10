I swear there are multiple teacher appreciation holidays throughout the year (definitely not mad at it. Teachers deserve all the praise), and October 5th marks one of them. It's World Teacher's Day, a day to celebrate and show gratitude for the teachers in your life. The Treasure Valley is full of incredible teachers who have either impacted us or are helping impact the lives of our children. Of course we want to give them all the praise. But this isn't their first rodeo when it comes to an appreciation day or week, and it's time we be clear on what appreciation teachers actually appreciate.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO