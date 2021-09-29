CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

4 Crypto Aggregators That Combine the Best Of CEX & DEX Attributes In A Single Interface

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentralized exchanges are among the preferred gateways for crypto traders, offering a great user experience, unmatched ease of use, access to trade hundreds of tokens from almost all existing blockchains, and a simple way of converting fiat to cryptocurrency. To underline this very point, some of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, Binance, Gemini, Kraken, and Bitfinex, are centralized.

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockinvestor.com

3 Best Crypto Stocks

The three best cryptocurrency stocks to buy now include a former biotechnology company that now is a leader in the blockchain industry, one of the most influential e-commerce platforms in the world and a social media giant known for bold moves. Over the past 10 years, we have seen cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Auto1 FT Launches Europe’s First Blockchain Car Financing Program

Blockchain technology has already brought about a wide variety of developments in various sectors, and the car financing sector seems to be next. In an innovative move, the leading financial partner of the automotive industry, Auto1 FT, is eliminating all manual input and paper processes from its core business. “Our digital solution brings enormous efficiency benefits for car dealers and is setting new standards in the mobility industry,” said Auto1 FT Managing Director, Taimur André Rashid.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

U.S. Mega Bank Sets Up Bitcoin Custody Service, With Other Cryptos To Follow

U.S. banks have been taking the plunge into crypto. The rising popularity of the crypto market has seen more demand from banks’ customers for more exposure and although banks are prohibited from directly maintaining self-custody of cryptocurrencies, they are turning to third-party solutions to gain exposure. The latest in the long line of banks rolling out crypto products is U.S. Bancorp.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dex#Cryptocurrency#Aggregates#Cex#Fiat#Kyc#Aml#Cryptocurrencies
bitcoinist.com

ZooKeeper Partners with VFX Giant Yggdrazil to Enter Crypto Gaming Era

Press Release: Yield farming Wanchain dApp ZooKeeper has announced its first big partnership with renowned VFX studio Yggdrazil following a stellar first year of growth. 7th October 2021, GENEVA, Switzerland — Following 6 months of successful development since its launch, yield-farming dApp ZooKeeper has announced stock exchange-listed VFX giant Yggdrazil as its first major partner. The collaboration will see Yggdrazil lead game production between the two companies, as ZooKeeper starts to develop its powerful ZooGames ecosystem.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

Why Australia Has Issued A Warning On Crypto Profits To Investors

Crypto as an industry seems to be coming out of a “Wild West” zone to be completed regulated and control by every major agency and regulator around the globe. A sector falsely thought to lack regulations, crypto investors know the opposite is the truth rule. Related Reading | Singapore Authority...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Fast-Rising Altcoin Will 10x Through This Bull Market

A closely followed crypto analyst has his eye on a fast-moving altcoin that he says is likely to pull off a 10x or more during the current bull market. The pseudonymous analyst known as Credible Crypto explains to his 246,000 followers why Convex Finance (CVX) is high on his watchlist.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Dominates DeFi Space As TVL Surpasses $200 Billion

Ethereum maintains the largest market share of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. DeFi has boomed through 2021 and market crashes have not slowed down the space. DeFi protocols have seen a high rate of adoption among users. With networks like Solana and Cardano unveiling capabilities to enable them to compete with the top DeFi platform, Ethereum.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

China Can’t Regulate Virtual Worlds – The Pros of Decentralized Metaverses

China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies has reached a new level of intensity in recent weeks. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has previously decided to prohibit financial institutions from dealing in virtual currencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. More recently, the PBOC has attempted to shut down cryptocurrency transactions and mining entirely.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Altcoins to Buy Now

Celo makes cryptocurrency applications easily accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. "My Neighbor Alice" is an upcoming video game built around non-fungible tokens, and offers the potential for ample rewards to those who invest in its native currency. AUDIO tokens support the popular decentralized music-streaming platform Audius, which has...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $734M Worth Of Bitcoin For Just $0.90 In Fees

What happened: $734,400,000 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. The Bitcoin address of the whale’s wallet is 1GRHovygR3NnCaxhWrF7n8crPPwmfnB5gg. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Bitcoin tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Panther Protocol to Support Secure and Fully Confidential Crypto Transactions

Cryptocurrency transactions have become increasingly common among all types of users, globally. However, one of the issues most people encounter with digital currencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are that transfers are fully traceable and visible to everyone. All financial transactions can be seen by the general public, which makes it difficult, if not impossible, to maintain financial privacy.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Announces Up To $50,000 Bounty For Bugs Found In The Network Before Altair Upgrade

Ethereum has announced a bounty for its community to find bugs in its network before the Altair upgrade. The upgrade had been announced at the end of September and a date for the launch was set for October 27th, about three weeks from now. The devs had also given the precise time and block that the upgrade was scheduled to go live on. And that the project was right on track.
COMPUTERS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Loses Steam As Institutional Investors Shift Focus To Ethereum

Ethereum is gaining favor over bitcoin in the eyes of institutional investors. The price of the latter has been seen as being too high, prompting investors to look for other crypto investment options to gain exposure from. The expanding real-world use cases of Ethereum have also helped to further its case as the preferred crypto investment for institutional investors.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Nano Dogecoin Releases ReferX

Nano Dogecoin has launched a brand new referral system that aims to give its supporters a new option to earn USDT, while also further encouraging growth of the project and the community. The team at INDC have been putting out considerable and consistent efforts to update their platform, including everything...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Leading DeFi and CeFi protocol OpenOcean aggregates Fantom and leading DEXs to increase trading opportunities

The aggregator’s decision to integrate Fantom is motivated by inquiries for Fantom-based assets. Fantom offers high degree of decentralization and high transaction rates. CEX and DEX aggregator OpenOcean has become the first platform of its kind to partner with Fantom (FTM/USD). OpenOcean announced the successful aggregation of Fantom and its leading DEXs: Curve (CRV/USD), SpookySwap, SushiSwap (SUSHI/USD), and SpiritSwap. This has made it possible to offer users access to more trading opportunities with the best prices.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy