Over the years, local evidence of the disaster has disappeared. But Douglas firs in Oregon may have caught hints deep in their tree rings. A night when January 1700 was about to end, two tectonic plates moving along the Pacific Northwest coast freed the tension they had piled up during a conversation lasting for centuries. In a tectonic sound, the Juan de Fuca plate slipped past the plate of North America.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO